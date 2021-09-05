To the editor - I want to thank Commissioner Anderson for his letter on Tuesday. With the district boundary changes and elections next year, it's an important message that needs to be heard.
I hope anybody considering running for office next year prioritizes our county over self-interests. The hard work by OneAmerica, Campaign Legal Center and leaders like Dulce Gutierrez is pushing us in the right direction.
The next step is electing local leaders who genuinely care about and represent our community. So get involved and vote!
OCTAVIO GOMEZ
Cowiche