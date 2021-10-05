To the editor -- Mr. Forster's comments in the editorial section of Saturday, Oct. 2, appear to be completely out of line. Autumn Torres is an honorable person!
Matter of fact her whole family are solid, well established members of our county. They love their country, love God and most of all, their family!
Chuck shouldn't "read between the lines!" He should try reading and or listening instead of inserting his own opinion and biases.
The majority of Americans who don't agree with Chuck's statements are rising up to make America again what it once was. An honorable and safe place for Americans to live!
The "race" card does not work for Americans who know the truth!
BOB LANTRIP
Yakima