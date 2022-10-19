To the editor — A recent letter brought me to a sad realization. I can’t recall living in a community as proud of tight-fistedness as Yakima. Despite our vocal religiosity, we value our “skinflint” ethic over our neighbor’s well-being.
The writer accused the newspaper of hiding or ignoring the cost of providing free bus rides for young people. His calculation suggested $2,000 per taxpayer.
It’s been years since I earned my MBA, but I think the economic theory of fixed costs remains intact.
The theory is simple. You’re driving to the store for groceries. You see your neighbor heading out the door with her shopping bag in hand. Not being from Yakima, you offer her a ride.
What does neighborliness cost you?
Almost nothing. You were driving there anyway.
Restated, an empty city bus running its scheduled route is far more inefficient (meaning costly) than one with all its seats full.
Additional riders cost almost nothing.
A variation on this theory explains why paid downtown parking may hurt downtown revenue. As prices go up, demand goes down. Empty paid parking stalls provide fewer shoppers and diners than occupied free parking stalls.
Our skinflint ethic killed downtown once before. Maybe we should try another approach?
JOE TUDOR
Yakima