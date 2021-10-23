To the editor -- I have to take issue with the letter to the editor of Oct. 18 titled "Why the Herald’s recent article on coat prices left me cold."
The article the writer was referring to was not a “Yakima Herald report” on coat prices, but rather a talented, entertaining local writer trying to put a smile on our faces and give us a
chuckle.
Why does every written/spoken word these days have to be politicized or offensive to someone?
Can’t people just see the humor in things without looking for a deeper hidden meaning?
In these trying times we need a little humor and lightheartedness.
Come on, people -- LIGHTEN UP!
JANIS NALL
Yakima