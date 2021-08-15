To the editor -- Please stop with the COVID scare tactics!
Thursday, Aug. 11, headline in the Yakima Herald: "COVID surge strains Yakima hospital." Then the last paragraph in the two-page article states that of the 98 ICU beds in the Yakima AND Tri Cities hospitals, 17% are being used by COVID patients. Sounds to me like the surge is from the illnesses comprised of the other 83%.
Then on Monday, Dictator Inslee signs a mandate forcing certain groups into getting the COVID vaccine.
I thought we lived in a free country. Being forced to inject something into our bodies that has yet to be approved by the FDA should be illegal, not to mention immoral.
If this vaccine works so well why are the vaccinated people so worried about what I do?
During the 2018-19 influenza season the CDC reported 35.5 million cases, 490,600 hospitalizations and 34,200 deaths. Kind of funny how we haven't had a flu season since.
Ric Shirrod
Tieton