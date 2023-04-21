To the editor — Hello! I am Gia Cuevas, a sixth-grader who attends Toppenish Middle School.
The event, “Spring Clean Up” hosted by the city of Toppenish on April 22, 2023, is a great idea. I agree with this idea because it's a good way to show that we care for our town.
To begin, if we don't help it could get worse. There is trash near the train station, Pioneer Park and around the neighborhood. It could possibly get worse and is harmful to animals.
Second, it's a good way to help our community. It encourages a positive community culture and working together for a common cause. People all around the world have trash inside their homes: Just like how they clean up trash at home they can clean it up around their neighborhood. Lunch is also provided to help families socialize together.
Finally, the Spring Cleanup is a good idea because it encourages recycling. Bottles, plastics, paper and glass are all around places which are very dangerous. We will see where the recycling bins are.
To conclude, Toppenish’s Spring Cleanup is a great idea. It helps communities become safer and cleaner. Come join me at 8:30 a.m. to help out!
GIA CUEVAS
Toppenish