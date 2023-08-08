Columnist’s pilot points don’t fly
To the editor — It is hilarious that Mr. Ambrosi cites the 1979 crash of the DC-10 at Chicago’s O’Hare related to unsafe skies with older pilots in the flight deck (YH-R Opinion, Aug. 2.)
First, the tragic loss of the American Airlines airplane and the death of all on board was the result of a broken bolt that held up the jet engine and the nacelle. How in the world does that relate to the discriminatory practice of forcing a pilot to retire, is baffling.
Second, ALPA, the union that Mr. Ambrosi chairs, just took in about 1,000 Canadian pilots, belonging to CALPA, Canadian Airline pilots Association into U.S. ALPA. Canada has no retirement age limit for pilots.
Furthermore, the mandatory retirement age at the time of that crash was 60, not 65 as it is today. Go figure.
MERDAN CHAMLOU
Portland