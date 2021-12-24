To the editor -- The scathing criticism of the Seahawks by Matt Calkins on the Dec. 23 sports page is uncalled for and out of line.
This team has been a source of pride and annual entertainment for its followers for a decade. Their win record over that period, while not always impressive, has overall been pretty darn good.
Yet in this season, when their losses have been crippling, Mr. Calkins tears into them. This team does not deserve such demoralizing treatment. Seattle's unfortunate season is not because players and coaches have not tried or cared. It is the result of being human and consistent perfection is not humanly possible.
The best thing for the team at this team is for its followers to show their support and understanding.
DUANE SKEEN
Ellensburg