To the editor — Regarding free college, although I don’t think of myself as old, I saw a baby stroller at a department store recently that cost more than seven times the cost of my first car.

Tuition for my first year of college at then-Central Washington College was $264 for three quarters, taking a full load of credits. Minimum wage was $1.25 per hour. If the minimum wage had kept pace with the cost of college tuition, the minimum wage today would be $42.12.

A few years ago I listened to one of our state’s university presidents discuss public support for the state’s public universities. According to him the state’s share of the cost of a public college education in our state has gone from approximately 90% to 10%.

It appears that today’s taxpayers are getting off easy compared to prior generations.

SCOTT BEYER

Yakima