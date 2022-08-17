To the editor — Thank you for your spot-on and insightful analysis of the state of homelessness in Yakima, highlighting this year’s Point-in-Time count. The majority of people living homeless last year were homeless for the first time — what a frightening experience.
It’s unrealistic that any community will end homelessness. Our goal is to support more people coming out than going into homelessness. The way to do that is through Evidence Based Practices that support self-sufficiency through supportive housing. An important ingredient is housing.
When we commit to affordable housing for all residents, we have more options to help unhoused residents get off the streets — everyone’s goal, right? Washington is one of the top three states with the highest rates of homelessness, directly connected to the greatest housing shortages.
Houston moved more than 25,000 people directly into apartments over the past decade through collaborative efforts of housing and service providers. In Yakima County, we have all the pieces to do this — except an adequate supply of housing.
Affordable housing developers and service providers work collaboratively to get people off the streets. When we hear people say “nothing has changed” they are simply not paying attention, or don’t care to know.
RHONDA HAUFF
CEO, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services
Yakima