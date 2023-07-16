To the editor — It is sad that we have homeless people living in some kind of makeshift housing, tents, motorhomes and they cannot be forced to move on, yet Yakima's code enforcement can disrupt the lives of my good Christain neighbors that own their property and want to put in a mobile home because they were living in their nice travel trailer till their plans were completed.
Code enforcement's continual threats of violations have finally beaten them enough. Threats of everything needing a permit, even for a 4-foot-by-4-foot shed because it also needed to be 4 feet tall (it was 8 feet tall). Who builds a 4-feet-tall shed?
This all happens only when someone files a complaint. These people weren't hurting or disturbing anyone 12 miles out of town. These are hard-working Mexican field workers. I have other neighbors that do cause problems for their neighbors, their prejudice is the real problem. Out here where I live there are many people in violation, but there has been no complaint filed, They are white, as I am. Sort of a double standard.
Own your property trying to better your life or squat on the streets disturbing life.
DOUG TURNER
Yakima