To the editor — The U.S. Supreme Court recently conferred on a Washington state football coach his right and liberty from state or other directive controls to pray where he may choose including the middle of a football field.
It's taken six years for "fired" Bremerton School District football coach Joseph Kennedy, petitioning through lesser court denials, to climb his plea to the high court's agreement with the U.S. Constitution. Aside from the "all politics are local" and "states rights" euphemisms, I fail to understand what it is within the lower courts' prisms to hover control over and redefine constitutional laws to THEIR regional convenience.
It is to refute a domination of federal and state government and by persons or groups over others that the Founding Fathers constructed the governing ideals within the U.S. Constitution's preservation and defensive amendments guarding the rights of an INDIVIDUAL against any tyranny of collective rule, perpetuity classism and religious and anti-religious prejudices, effectively preserving these liberties for most all residing within this country's borders ... including one singular INDIVIDUAL Washington state football coach.
ROBERT CUMMINGS
Yakima