To the editor -- From grade school through college, coaches were prominent in my life. There were the good, the bad and the ugly.
The good coaches taught more than the techniques and skills to succeed at the sport. They taught lessons about life, such as courage, sincerity, honesty, and integrity.
WSU football coach Rolovich has failed as a leader with respect to the vaccine mandate. If his refusal is based on anti-vaccine sentiment, medical, religious or other reasons he should come out and say so.
As it is, he is an embarrassment to the school and coaching profession.
CHUCK REASONS
Ellensburg