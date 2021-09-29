To the editor -- Outrage is a powerful tool in our current political discourse. Congressman Dan Newhouse begins his latest newsletter declaring that "The Constitution and Declaration of Independence, our nation's foundational documents and declaration of beliefs, are not controversial."
To be clear, Newhouse refers to an article in the Washington Examiner about a warning from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) on its website. According to the Examiner, a user asked NARA to clarify on Twitter. NARA replied, "it was a blanket warning for all records kept by the office."
The National Archive tells this nation's unfiltered, true story. It is not always pretty, it is often hard to accept, but the truth does that to us when we allow it.
Newhouse sent a letter demanding that NARA remove the "misleading label." On the contrary, it is the Examiner and Newhouse who are misleading. They write as if the website displayed the warning label in large, bold type above the nation's founding documents. It does not. See for yourself at https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs.
Newhouse closes his op-ed by demanding that, "These continued progressive attacks must stop."
What must stop is the use of patriotic outrage to gin up political support.
RON SHAW
Yakima