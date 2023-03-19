To the editor — Thank you for your recent explanation of how HB 1533, which will exempt state employees from public records inquiries, will do more harm than good.
I know few people who are stronger advocates for protections for victims of domestic violence than myself. But this bill misses the mark.
Why? The Herald's editorial board gave a list of hypothetical scenarios in which the public might need to know about past conduct of government employees. But these aren’t just “hypotheticals” for lawyers. For example, I have had cases where a government employee was demoted for misconduct; this misconduct was evidence that the government agent was biased and lacking in professional competence.
The government is the last thing into which we should put all our trust. Government agencies are endowed with the power to destroy lives and families with the stroke of a pen. A government by and for the people must remain transparent. For this reason, HB 1533 in its current version must not pass the Washington State Senate.
ELIZABETH HALLOCK
Yakima