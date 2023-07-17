Fisher Park Golf Course
Lila Yalovich, 7, putts while her father Cody Yalovich and sister Emma Yalovich, 10, look on at Fisher Park Golf Course Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I recently saw where the city is asking for 10% cuts to all departments. Parks and Recreation is considering closing Fisher Park Golf Course, saving $72,000. That doesn’t seem like a great deal of money but would impact many who enjoy the game of golf, both young and old.

I find it interesting they would close the golf course, but they just spent over $60,000 to change the link size of the fence around Franklin Pool to stop vandalism. Ironically a few weeks later it is closed for vandalism. It seems like a camera system for a few hundred would have been a better choice.

What about the $190,000 wasted on a fence around some of the grass areas on Naches Avenue to keep out the homeless? With this kind of wasteful spending, I think it is more appropriate to eliminate a few government positions that keep making bad decisions!

Keep Fisher Park open!

PATTY MAGGARD-PREDILETTO

Yakima