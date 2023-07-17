To the editor — I recently saw where the city is asking for 10% cuts to all departments. Parks and Recreation is considering closing Fisher Park Golf Course, saving $72,000. That doesn’t seem like a great deal of money but would impact many who enjoy the game of golf, both young and old.
I find it interesting they would close the golf course, but they just spent over $60,000 to change the link size of the fence around Franklin Pool to stop vandalism. Ironically a few weeks later it is closed for vandalism. It seems like a camera system for a few hundred would have been a better choice.
What about the $190,000 wasted on a fence around some of the grass areas on Naches Avenue to keep out the homeless? With this kind of wasteful spending, I think it is more appropriate to eliminate a few government positions that keep making bad decisions!
Keep Fisher Park open!
PATTY MAGGARD-PREDILETTO
Yakima