Way back when the climate tax was just another bad idea, I knew in my heart that it was just another giant money grab.
Now my worst fear has come to pass. The state of Washington now has the highest gas prices in the United States. Even companies that are exempt from the tax are raising prices along with the rest who aren't.
Companies pay the tax and keep on polluting. They pass the expense on to the consumer and it's business as usual. The government gets richer and we all get poorer.
When Gov. Inslee stated that the most any company would pass on to consumers would be pennies on the dollar, it was a lie. Only an idiot would believe that, and Jay Inslee is no idiot.
GERY JACKSON
Yakima