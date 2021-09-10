To the editor -- As we in the Pacific Northwest battle smoke, fire and drought, folks in the South and East are living with hurricanes and flooding. The climate crisis is not an abstract concept, we can see it out our windows, feel it in our lungs and read it in the news. Climate change is no longer a political issue. Rather than asking if it is real, the question is how do we address it?
We in the Yakima Valley should be particularly concerned with addressing climate change as our economy relies on the health of our environment. This year, we are already talking about light apple and hop harvests. Personally, as a new mom, I am terrified to think what kind of world will be left to my daughter if we do nothing.
The good news is that hope is not lost. Climate scientists tell us that we need to cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030. The science and money exist to make that happen, yet our carbon emissions continue to climb. We need to reduce our emissions as individuals and demand that our leaders (local, state, and federal) prioritize emissions reductions as well.
VALERIE SPEAR
Yakima