To the editor — Regarding your editorial by the ironically named Baltimore Sun on climate catastrophe.
It was noted that heat is extreme in the desert Southwest. The metrological summer is half over. The Oregon State University Prism Climate Group reports that temperatures in the Lower 48 have been near average. While Arizona has baked, Montana to Maine have enjoyed a wonderful summer.
The editorial ignored the January 2022 eruption in Tonga. The underwater volcano, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai, sent trillions of gallons of water into the upper atmosphere. The water vapor worldwide increased by an amazing 13% with one event. This added cloud cover will increase temperatures by 3 degrees Fahrenheit for the next three years.
Yes, it will be warmer for about three years. Maybe wetter, too. Was it manmade activity which must be curbed? NO. It is an act of God himself. It is a wonderful science experiment which should be instructional to us all. Instead, it will be used by cultists to eliminate gas stoves. It will be printed in the Yakima Herald to try to scare us. The only thing lacking was Henny Penny yelling, "the sky is falling."
You can do better than this, Yakima Herald.
RICHARD BOYD
Yakima