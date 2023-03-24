To the editor — The League of Women Voters of Yakima County urges the Washington State Legislature to take aggressive action on climate change, believing it to be a serious threat. We also believe the public has a right to participate in decision-making at every level of government.
The Climate Commitment Act (CCA) is a landmark bill that caps climate pollution and makes polluters pay for their emissions. The CCA went into effect in January with the sale of emission allowances, and the Legislature is now debating how to spend the funds.
These proposals include funding for communities affected by pollution, families' utility bills, heat pump transitions and zero-emission trucks. There are more proposals to support climate action, and we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to heal and protect our planet.
We deserve clean air, water and thriving communities. The Legislature must use CCA funds as intended and not leave this historic opportunity on the table.
If you agree that climate change is a critical issue that requires urgent action, we urge you to contact your Washington state legislators and voice your support. Let's work together to create a better future for ourselves and future generations.
LEE MURDOCK
President, Yakima County League of Women Voters