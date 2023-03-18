To the editor — I was on the Yakima City Council for 25 years — appointed once, then elected by the citizens of Yakima six (6) times! We met WEEKLY WITH THE PUBLIC! That way, we could hear what the citizens wanted and they could see what we were doing!
I was appointed to the clean-air committee. This was a joint City Council and county commission committee meeting in the county offices.
In one of the early meetings, we were discussing the amount of particulate matter in Yakima’s air. I asked everyone to look out the windows at the county parking lot across the street.
There was a county vacuum cleaner cleaning the parking lot. It had a column of dust topping out at the second-floor level! I pointed out that was where a lot of the particulate matter was getting into Yakima’s air!
I was not welcome on that committee anymore!
IF YOU ARE GOING TO BLOW DUST IN THE AIR, PARTICULATE MATTER OF ALL KINDS IS YOUR FAULT!
In addition, I hauled The Seattle Times over Snoqualmie Pass for you for many Friday and Saturday nights for many months.
There was one weekend when I didn’t see a moving car at 2100 hours from the Times building to east of Lake Washington! Buchanan Auto Freight.
LYNN K. BUCHANAN
Yakima