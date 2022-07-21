To the editor — Our county needs Dulce Gutierrez’s experienced leadership for Yakima County commissioner, District 2.

I have known Dulce for over seven years and know her to be a consistent and smart leader. Dulce has prior elected experience as a city councilwoman and assistant mayor and a proven track record including: securing funds for important improvements at local community centers, partnering with the city, nonprofits and private residents to decrease violent crime, developing jobs for our community’s young people and much more.

Dulce is from this community and has spent her entire career working for the betterment of Yakima. She will waste no time when elected; she comes with a clear understanding of the most pertinent issues and will arrive with policy solutions for safe communities, housing development and economic opportunities.

Dulce has the clear-headed thinking and experiential “know-how” to get things done and make our county better; that’s why she stands out as a candidate. Dulce offers leadership you can trust.

Join me and vote for Dulce Gutierrez as county commissioner, District 2!

LAURA ARMSTRONG

Yakima