To the editor — The Yakima Valley Audubon Society is concerned about the influx of clean-energy proposals in our region. While we recognize the significance of these projects in achieving our clean-energy goals, we want to prevent the harm they could cause to wildlife and natural resources if not well-planned.
That’s why we are actively participating in a least-conflict process to identify suitable solar energy development areas. This collaborative process considers many factors, to minimize any negative impacts of clean-energy projects on our environment and communities.
We are pleased that House Bill 1216 includes a statewide non-project environmental impact statement. This will help us understand the overall impact of clean energy development on our landscape, ensuring it’s sustainable and compatible with our values.
House Bill 1216 includes outreach programs for rural communities to participate in shaping our clean energy future. We believe it's essential to involve all stakeholders in this process to ensure that clean energy development benefits wildlife, farming communities and tribal interests.
We urge community leaders and stakeholders to get involved in shaping our energy future. Together, we can achieve our clean energy goals while safeguarding our natural resources.
STAN ISLEY
Yakima Valley Audubon Society Conservation Chair
Yakima