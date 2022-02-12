To the editor -- I am ashamed for this Yakima Valley. The shame being for the county commissioner who sits on the board of the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency. Ashamed for the board of the Clean Air Agency. VERY ashamed of the man they put in as interim director of the Clean Air Agency.
But am I ashamed we have a Clean Air Agency? No! For pollution is real.
But when hiring someone to run the Clean Air Agency who knows absolutely nothing about the Yakima Valley, we have a problem, Houston!
The Clean Air Agency should not be a Stalag 13, but it is run like one. The Clean Air Agency should be a helping hand for humanity. It should never be a policing agency. It should never abuse its authority over humanity and be a control institution over people and their right to live as well as they do themselves.
It is interesting how being in a position of authority that people cannot handle goes to their heads. Find a director who grew up in this locality. Find a person who cares for all the people more than himself and his position.
DONALD PADELFORD
Sunnyside