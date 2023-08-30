To the editor — I appreciate Ms. Sheahan’s Aug. 24 letter encouraging voter participation in the upcoming November General Election; I would like to see a higher voter turnout as well! However, it is important to our elections division to correct and clarify some information that was stated in her letter.
1. If a voter has chosen to not participate in an election, it does not stop a ballot for the next election from being mailed to them. Voters do not need to maintain a voting history for them to automatically receive a ballot for an election, so long as their registration is in “active” status.
2. Ballots are required by Washington state election law to be forwarded by the post office. If a voter has moved and has a change of address forwarding order on file with the post office, their ballot will be forwarded to them at their current address.
3. The deadline to register or update a voter registration address online at www.votewa.gov is Oct. 30, not Oct. 9. After Oct. 30, address changes and new registrations can still be done at the Yakima County Auditor’s office until 8 p.m. on election night.
Dates and deadlines are always posted on our website.
CHARLES ROSS
Yakima County Auditor