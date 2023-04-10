To the editor — Public spaces are the last remaining spaces that give us the chance to be free from the corporate-dictated and monetized aspects of our lives. They are bastions of shared purpose and freedom that we as a people all benefit from, regardless of any of the aspects of life that are under the assault of modern-day culture war battles.
I’m mostly concerned with parks and the Yakima Area Arboretum. Today, there is a slow drift by the city government to reduce the lease for the arboretum for the sake of financial gain. The kind of gain that ultimately leads to privatization of public space.
It is done under the guise of saving the taxpayer money, but comes at the cost of the loss of our public space. As they say, freedom isn’t free.
Call your council members to stand in favor of the arboretum and public spaces.
PAT BOUGHTON
Yakima