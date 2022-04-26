To the editor -- I recently called the city of Yakima to find out and report a cable that is hanging on my fence and my neighbors fence to the north of my property.

I could not get one person to do anything about finding out who this cable belongs to or if it could be a possible fire hazard.

Everyone acted as if it was naptime and would actually act as if I was disturbing their slumber. No one took any initiative in finding out if this could be a possible disaster in the making.

Very disappointed with lack of response from the city. At the very least, they could have acted as if they cared.

LINDA MILLER

Yakima