To the editor — For a gardener away on vacation, bad news is a call from your neighbor letting you know that your irrigation system is leaking and creating a lake in the alley behind your home.
A big shout-out to the city of Yakima Irrigation Division workers who answered our call and came immediately to turn off the water in our yard, preventing potential water damage to neighboring homes.
When we got back from vacation, they quickly repaired a valve and a pipe on an aging system and restored vital irrigation water to our neighborhood.
Cheerful. Positive. Professional.
We are grateful.
CAROL BARANY
Yakima