To the editor -- Mayor Patricia Byers’ proposal to place a question on the November ballot regarding whether to prohibit a local income tax is misguided, a waste of time and taxpayers’ money. The idea is as misguided as that of council members who proposed prohibiting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aircraft from using Yakima’s airport.
Voting against taxes is popular. I predict that most voters would vote for prohibition of a local income tax. However, there are some reasons not to place such a question on the ballot.
There is no income tax being proposed. Do not waste time and money trying to prevent something that does not exist and is not proposed.
There could be a future date/time when an income tax imposed on certain entities might indeed be worthy of consideration. Do not tie the hands of future city governance by restricting options that could be needed later.
The City Council’s time and attention should focus on what Yakima needs today, rather than what the council thinks Yakima doesn’t need in the future. If you want to “have a positive effect on bringing businesses into the community” (YH-R Aug. 4, 2021), the council’s first priority should be to eradicate street gangs from Yakima. Few respectable business owners would want to locate their business and employees into a town with the carnage that Yakima experiences from gang violence almost daily. A city charter amendment prohibiting a local income tax will not encourage, or discourage, businesses from locating here. It is deadly gang violence that will keep businesses away.
An income tax prohibition would not preclude taxes on present or future businesses. Revenue can be raised through various taxes and fees, existing or new, without being considered an income tax. So, a vote to ban local income tax accomplishes nothing.
Gary Wirt
Yakima