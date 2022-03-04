To the editor -- First, I want to voice my strong agreement with your March 1 editorial, questioning the fitness of Kenton Gartrell to serve on the Yakima Planning Commission.

Second, I could hardly believe what I was reading as I read through Kate Smith’s story in the Feb. 28 issue of the YH-R. That story reported that Yakima City Council Nominating Committee members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens were recommending Gartrell over another candidate, Wyatt Marchand, because, according to Cousens, “Kenton was the better interviewer.”

This, despite Gartrell’s repeated displays of intemperate behavior in previous runs for public office. Wasn’t the Jason White debacle lesson enough about what happens when unfit, unqualified people get into positions of influence? What an embarrassment that was!

Please, council members, exercise some judgment! Find a planning commission candidate who is sincere and qualified to serve, not some grandstander who is in it for all the wrong reasons!

ED STOVER

Yakima