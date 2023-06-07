To the editor — So like a lot of people over on the poor (east) side of town, I recently received notice that the city will no longer utilize the alleyway behind my house, which was designed for things like garbage collection, for garbage collection.
That's going to be a disaster.
This notice prompted me to finally go over to City Hall to cancel my garbage service, since for the 10 years I've lived here I typically only put my 32-gallon can out once every two or three weeks, and even then it is seldom more than half full. Yet I still pay over $20 per month for a service that I will definitely no longer use at all, and have used so little simply because I do the responsible thing and compost, recycle and avoid packaging waste.
Imagine my surprise to discover that I'm not allowed to cancel my garbage service only, it comes as a package deal with water and sewer. So the city is legally binding me to subsidize my neighbors' waste.
That list of reasons to get the heck out of this backward town keeps growing.
KEN JONES
Yakima