To the editor — The Yakima Arboretum is a gem of our community. It is something to model after, not jeopardize by shortsighted policies and politics.
I have planted trees in memory of my late wife, Wendy Eider MD, my parents and my father and mothers-in-law. It is heartbreaking to think the City Council would do anything to interfere with one of the best places in our city.
They need to promote it, not make people worry about losing it.
We have a long way to go to make our community truly special. The arboretum is a leader in this effort.
BARRY BERNFELD
Yakima