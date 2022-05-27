To the editor — I was very appreciative of the editorial in the YH-R on Sunday, May 22, taking the Yakima City Council to task for adopting an apparently backward step on climate.

It was particularly pertinent in light of an AP column in the same section, "GOP directs culture war fury toward sustainable investing." That piece describes how red states are politicizing investment strategies by legislation to discourage or prevent state and other municipal funds from being placed with financial institutions that consider sustainability, encapsulated by the acronym ESG (environmental social governance). The argument is that doing so would hurt access to capital for fossil carbon companies.

Really? Talk about backward-looking!

The right wing needs to face up to the fact that the world by necessity will transition to renewable energy, a process that will most likely include a long-overdue tax on fossil carbon. Government entities that ignore this do a great disservice to their constituents, whose money and welfare they have been entrusted to protect.

MILES McPHEE

Naches