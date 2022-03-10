To the editor -- Usually, when a hiring committee wants to fill a role within an organization and has trouble finding a qualified candidate, instead of accepting the least-worst applicant, the search remains open until the appropriate person can be found.

The surprising news that City Council members charged with vetting a suitable candidate for appointment to Yakima’s Planning Commission chose a person who was rejected by voters twice for other offices turns this formula on its head.

Is there really such a scarcity of qualified people in Yakima who could serve in this position that no one else can be found? This stunning choice was up for debate at the council’s last meeting.

Let’s hope that they’ve decided to continue the search for a more worthy appointee.

CATHERINE LUDLOW

Yakima