To the editor — The city manager for Yakima has been nothing but a complete debacle with bad idea after bad idea that attacks the Yakima citizen. We should have hired Alex Meyerhoff. He was a great manager. Why do we keep hiring low-quality managers that attack our community?
District 1 residents should be considering a class action lawsuit against the city of Yakima (the manager) for collecting our taxes, refusing to maintain the alleys they collect taxes for, then punish us for their neglect when they should be paved 100 years later.
They talk about safety but create the safety problems then blame residents. Water shouldn’t be legally allowed to be tied into refuse as water is a life necessity. It’s inhuman what the city is doing and it’s completely discriminatory to the downtown corridor to let this man constantly treat the downtown like the garbage cans and alleys.
He should have to live downtown so maybe he has to walk by the smell he creates.
KENTON GARTRELL
Yakima