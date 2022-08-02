To the editor — Property owners are not responsible for their tenants' student loans, their car payments or their VISA card balances. Yet, city of Yakima staff want landlords to pay their tenants' water, sewer and garbage bills. Why? Because it would make things easier for the city.
Here's what else it would do.
It would increase Yakima rents. Landlords would have no choice but to assume the worst-case scenario and pass along that higher-than-normal cost to their tenants. It would reduce any incentive tenants have to conserve utilities. And it would make it harder for tenants to establish credit.
Citizens are not here to make things easier for the government; the government is here to make things easier for citizens.
The Yakima City Council should unanimously reject this plan and city staff should be embarrassed to have ever proposed it.
JEREMIE DUFAULT
Selah