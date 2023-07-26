To the editor — As a voter and resident of Yakima City District 1, we need new leadership. We need someone who's not only run their own small business, but actually had to build something for once. We need that kind of change and leadership. We have had enough of pretenders who have never worked in the hot sun.
We need Leo Roy. We don’t need to go back to the past. In fact, one of the people running voted and created all the poor policies and negative budget issues that we now face in this city. Do we really want to make it five times worse, or shoot for change? We don’t need broken promises and laziness. We want someone from Yakima, not someone using us as a Seattle stepping stone.
KENTON GARTRELL
Yakima