To the editor — The Yakima Area Arboretum is truly, as you stated in your April 5 editorial, a gem! The garden clubs from 60 years ago had a vision, worked diligently to make the beginning of the arboretum a reality, and today it is truly beautiful.
The members in these clubs were primarily visionary women and my mother, Lois Philip, was one of them. We do not want the future of the arboretum put at risk by renewal decisions made by the public works director in five-year lease increments.
Obviously it has taken over 60 years, tremendous work, both physically and financially, to make the arboretum the gorgeous park that it is today. Let us support the extended lease of 30 years ... just look at the great things that have taken place in the last 60!
SUZANNE STRAUSZ
Mabton