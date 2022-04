City made wise use of St. Helens ash

To the editor — I would love to honor City Hall.

When Mount St. Helens blew, they were wise in dumping truckloads of Mount St. Helens ash for safety’s sake off a sheer drop-off at 40th Avenue.

Back then there was a drop-off, and if a compact car went over the curb in winter we might not see it. Now there is a sidewalk and now it’s Chesterly Park.

ANDREW WELLER

Yakima