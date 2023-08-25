To the editor — Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: “In order to sustain the city’s budget for 2025 at 2024 levels, more revenue is needed.”
Ah, yes, you haven’t heard that one before. What you’ve heard is, “We’ll have a $3.7 million deficit in 2025. We must slash the budget.”
Yakima City Council members appear to have developed hemorrhoids because they can’t protect police- and fire-department budgets without cutting the hell out of everything else (“Hot topic: Potential budget cuts to police, fire,” YH-R Aug. 20).
Your Aug. 20 story declares that council members have discussed “the limited — and politically unpopular — options for increasing taxes and other revenues.”
That’s crap. They would no more give serious consideration to such measures than they would admit to enjoying porn.
The city manager should present them with some legitimate sources for increasing revenue and show how much could be raised by what measures. He could show, too, what levels of revenue could be employed to reduce the extent of cuts that might be necessary to balance the 2025 budget. Council members should listen, as adults would.
Politically, “All cuts” or “All revenue” ain’t a solution. How about some of each?
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima