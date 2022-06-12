To the editor — I'm heartened by the decision of the Yakima City Council on Tuesday to keep the climate resolution in place while the advisory committee is being formed, anticipating that the committee of local experts will create a fitting agenda for Yakima.

Climate change is a global issue, but it's in our own community that we can live in a way that mitigates this threat to our survival. Keeping an interim resolution in place emphasizes the immediacy of the threat.

The world is losing polar ice and mountain glacier ice at an alarming pace, faster than even the most frantic scientists predicted. For millions of years the planet's ice produced an environment suitable to sustain life. But in just 50 years of greenhouse gases building up we have lost more than half of the arctic ice cap and more than half the mountain glaciers.

Without the ice to reflect the sun's rays back away from earth, the Arctic Ocean will be warming up enough to release methane trapped in the ocean floor, further accelerating the warming. There won't be any turning back; the warming cannot be reversed.

I'm proud of our city leaders for taking the issue of climate change seriously.

INGRID "CHARLEY" MULVEY

Yakima