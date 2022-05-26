To the editor — What does the Yakima City Council do besides sit there and continue to prove their absolute incompetence?

This city should be absolutely fed up with our elected officials and start to do actual research when casting votes. We have continuously seen our City Council be operated by people who seem to have zero idea what they are doing (not that anybody cares, right?)

People like former councilmember Jason White, who continued to be paid by YOUR tax dollars and remained absent from nearly every council meeting after his election should have been a major red flag. Local politicians (really, politicians in general) who do not work in the favor of others' best interest and push based on their own political agenda should be against everybody's code of ethics.

I, for one, am tired of seeing this city crumble worse and worse every year thanks to the city council. Our elected officials do absolutely nothing but drive their own pathetic, old fashioned, outdated, racist, sexist and homophobic opinions and shove them down our throats. ("It's in the good name of Jesus," they say!)

We are tired. We want change, and we have nobody running who is willing to make change that's worth anything.

SEB HUTCHINSON

Selah