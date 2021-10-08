To the editor -- I support Lisa Wallace for Yakima City Council, District 6.
I had the pleasure of watching her in action as we walked through countless neighborhoods meeting as many of her constituents as possible. Her ability to work with others in both a civic and business setting is crucial to a strong city council.
She dedicates countless hours volunteering for nonprofits as evidenced by her role as a founding board member of Voices for Children, an organization that focuses on enriching the lives of foster children. When Rod's House was in need of an interim executive director, she stepped forward and made it happen.
Her focus on our community's most vulnerable began as a victim-witness advocate with the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office and later as a probation officer for the Yakima County Juvenile Court. Her influence working with issues that small businesses, like Peak Performance, face will serve her well in understanding the importance and challenge of economic development in Yakima.
Leadership ability, particularly working collaboratively with others, and a solid comprehension of the needs of our community will enhance our City Council. I have no doubt Lisa Wallace is ready and committed.
MEGAN TWEEDY
Yakima