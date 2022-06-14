To the editor — As we approach yet another election, I consider the issues that are relevant to me. I am weary of a Congress that is bought and paid by corporations and special interests.

The sudden conspiratorial interest in election integrity is a distraction fueled by elites with no evidence to support their assertion that massive voter fraud is occurring. Over 60 voter fraud court cases were dismissed primarily for lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, corporations and special interest groups have spent $4.4 billion since the 2010 Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling. Who benefits from these donations? Congress, Wall Street, the pharmaceutical industry and the NRA. Both political parties participate in this assault on eliminating the voices of voters.

Our congressional representatives serve those who pay for their campaigns, and to keep their powerful positions, they must continue the cycle. This is the true fraud in our system: Congressional members who serve their own self-interest and those of the elite.

Ask your congressional representatives to support a constitutional amendment to overturn the Citizens United ruling and, more importantly, to enact and fund public campaign funding systems. Without this change, the United States will continue its path to becoming an oligarchy.

SUE KUSCH

White Salmon