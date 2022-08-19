To the editor — When Christianity becomes enmeshed with fears, (and often hate), Christians of courage must act to impose peace to interrupt destruction. It’s our American civic responsibility.
For the past couple of decades in Yakima, people of faith in their Christian traditions and institutions have worked together in hopes of building multi-faith collaborations together. For example, the Latter-day Saints in the Yakima Association of Faith Communities (YAFC is usually identified for offering “Moments of Blessings” at sites following fatal shootings) recently organized the project to send a community-wide collection of supplies of war relief from Yakima County to Ukrainian families.
In the coming weeks, a “faith tour” that evokes a political movement against COVID-19 mitigation measures and in support of the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, (in the delusion and deceptions of American fears and Christian courage), will be attempting to spread/deepen messages of destruction across our Eastern Washington communities. This destructive movement gathered folks at a church in Batavia, N.Y., last weekend. It comes to the Spokane area next month.
Christians of courage worked together with others in their regional community to strongly oppose it. I pray we will, too. Amen.
ERIC DON ANDERSON
Yakima