To the editor -- This summer our community was shocked by two random gun-related tragedies. One man is paralyzed for life, a second dead and a woman critically injured. Subsequently, the Yakima City Council announced a search for ways to attenuate violence. To engage the citizenry in working toward a solution, Police Chief Murray recommended that we read David M. Kennedy’s, “Don’t Shoot: One Man, a Street Fellowship, and the End of Violence in Inner City America.” I accepted the challenge.
I commend Chief Murray for acknowledging that our community efforts to end this scourge have not worked and that we consider a new approach. Kennedy describes his work on the streets on the toughest cities in America over 25 years where violence was reduced. If the council, police, prosecuting attorneys, judges, parole officers, prison/jail officials and social service agencies work together to initiate his program we will see a reduction in violent crime and a renewed respect for the teams entrusted to maintain public safety.
To dreamers for a better life for all citizens of Yakima and to naysayers alike, I say there can be hope. Read the book. Chief Murray and City Council, you are on the right track.
J. HAMILTON LICHT, M.D.
Yakima