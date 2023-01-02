To the editor — Experienced travel delays shortly after Thanksgiving at SeaTac.
Eventually got where I was going, but often it is said it is not the journey but the folks you meet along the way. While sitting on the tarmac for three hours, I had the pleasure of meeting Cindy., a nurse from Yakima.
We both were heading to Orlando and visited for three hours, then back to the gate as flight canceled. Ran into her at WDW hotel.
We both made it, but the journey was blessed by meeting Cindy.
Happy holidays
DONNA JOHNSON
Oak.Harbor