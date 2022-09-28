To the editor — “You don’t need to chalk up your sidewalk or invest in comically enormous flags for your truck.”
Did the YH-R editorial board really just say that in their editorial encouraging people to vote?
Watching the entire Selah debacle over chalk art during Black Lives Matter protests, I often wondered why the YH-R coverage seemed so reluctant.
You apparently equate chalk protests by young people of color (many not old enough to vote) seeking justice with flag-waving by (predominantly) white guys who are old enough and affluent enough to afford petroleum-guzzling coal-rollers.
They’re not the same. Both forms of symbolic speech are protected, but one group is largely powerless (the young people of color) while the other group chronically flaunts its public voice.
The Selah controversy was placed in constitutional perspective by a federal judge. She soundly slapped down Selah’s unconstitutional ordinance because it was used to suppress unpopular opinions in our county’s whitest town.
The Selah saga was about more than chalk on the sidewalks. It was about recognizing half of our county’s population as being entitled to the same constitutional rights we take for granted.
That includes both the right to symbolic speech and the right to vote.
AARON COHEN
Yakima