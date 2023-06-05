To the editor — We all know grief is the price we pay for love. Each person deals with it in their own way, but there is one common factor: You never get over it, you just get through it.
For 64 years, I have looked forward to the one weekend of the year (Memorial Day weekend) to show just how much these people mean to me. I like to have a theme, collect pictures, get flowers, some toys for my brother and then spend hours trying to lay it out to my liking.
Is it really too much to ask West Hills Memorial Cemetery to spend the month before Memorial weekend (at the very least) to prepare the grounds so we didn’t have to take scissors to cut the grass and a hammering chisel to get through the soil? If there was compassion, integrity, dignity, understanding, or respect for our loved ones, my uncle’s grave would not have looked like it was treated with violent disrespect.
It just gets worse every year.
CHERYL HECKART
Yakima