To the editor -- I want to praise the article crafted by longtime Master Gardener Carol Barany. Carol is absolutely correct that apple tree homeowners plant with good intention but often have very negative results.

No-longer-cared-for apple trees exist in front/backyards, business borders and roadsides across the county. More than a third of our citizens are employed within this industry -- keystone of our economy. Yakima County grows more apples than any county in the nation!

If these “backyard” trees are not sprayed routinely, at the very right time, and multiple times every single year, they provide a very nice home for very bad bugs making babies and flying three miles to infect commercial orchards, causing dramatically more chemicals to be used in the environment.

These pests moved here, leaving their natural enemies behind. One female codling moth can create 9,000 babies each year. Farmers don’t want to use extra chemicals and don’t need the added expense. Buy the 10 pounds of apples each year from the farmers market or store. Don’t plant that tree and forget it. Apple maggots don't need a nice home to breed in!

KEITH MATHEWS

Yakima County Horticultural Pest & Disease Board